Police Investigating After 24-Year-Old Found Dead In Capital District

New York State Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead in the Capital District.

Troopers in Washington County were called at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, with reports of a man missing near the Mettawee River in Granville.

He had last been seen in the Truthville Loop area, according to police.

After searching the area, troopers eventually found the man dead in the river. He was identified as Brett Hilliker, of Granville.

A preliminary investigation found that Hilliker, who is disabled, had entered the river and subsequently drowned, police said.

The drowning is believed to have been accidental, but State Police are still investigating.

Hilliker’s public Facebook profile states that he graduated from Granville Junior-Senior High School in June 2019.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.