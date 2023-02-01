People Were Inside When Woman Set Fire To Malta Home, Police Say

A Capital Region woman is accused of setting fire to her home while people were inside, authorities said.

Saratoga County resident Sarah Woody, age 42, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24, in connection with a suspected arson at her Town of Malta home a week earlier, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators determined that Woody started a fire at her duplex, located on Thimbleberry Road, on Monday, Jan. 16. At the time, residents living in an adjoining unit were home, deputies said.

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the fire.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately say what led up to the incident or elaborate on the extent of damage caused by the fire.

Woody was arraigned in the Town of Malta court on the following charges:

Arson - 2nd degree (felony)

Reckless endangerment - 1st degree (felony)

She was later released to the Saratoga County Probation Department.

