Officials Announce Groundbreaking Of New Education Center In Saratoga County

State officials announced the groundbreaking for Hudson Valley Community College's new 14,500-square-foot STEM Education Center.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking on Wednesday, June 29, for the new building at the college's North extension center, which is located in New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Saratoga Technology and Energy Park in Malta, Saratoga County.

The two-story building will feature labs for anatomy, biology, chemistry, physiology, and microbiology.

"As we continue to invest in New York's world-class education, transformative investments like these will provide life-changing education to countless New Yorkers," Hochul said. "By leaning into critical fields such as science and technology, we will provide New Yorkers with the skills they need to compete in today's dynamic and ever-changing job market. As we rebuild our economy, projects like this will help ensure that New York remains the most business- and worker-friendly state in the nation."

The new education center is part of the college's $12.5 million HVCC North expansion project, and the expansion project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023, state officials said.

