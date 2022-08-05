Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice
Breaking News: Inmate Assaults Deputy At Saratoga Springs Hospital, Police Say
Naked Intruder Awakens Stillwater Couple, Sexually Assaults Woman, Cops Say

Michael Mashburn
Nicholas Lesson, age 42, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, for allegedly breaking into a Stillwater home while nude and sexually assaulting a woman.
Nicholas Lesson, age 42, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, for allegedly breaking into a Stillwater home while nude and sexually assaulting a woman. Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office/JB82 on Wikimedia Commons

A husband and wife from the Capital District were awakened by a naked intruder trying to sexually assault them, authorities said.

The Saratoga County residents told police they were sleeping in their Stillwater home on Thursday, Aug. 4, when they awoke to find a fully nude man who they do not know attempting to sexually abuse the woman as she lay sleeping next to her husband.

The victim and her husband were able to chase the intruder away before calling 911, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the man, identified as Stillwater resident Nicholas Lesson, age 42, a short time later at his home and arrested him.

Investigators determined that he got into the couple’s home by scaling an exterior wall and entering through a second-floor porch, police said.

Lesson was arraigned in the Stillwater Town Court on multiple charges, including first-degree burglary and two counts of attempted sexual abuse, all felonies.

Following his arraignment, a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail without bail. 

