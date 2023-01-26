Contact Us
Man Raped Child At Town Of Providence Home, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
William Maguire, age 27, is accused of raping a child under the age of 15. Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

A man from the Capital Region is behind bars after allegedly raping a child, authorities said.

Albany County resident William Maguire, age 29, of Voorheesville, was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, Maguire was found to have forcibly raped a girl under the age of 15. The assault reportedly occurred at a home in the Town of Providence.

Maguire is facing numerous felony charges, including:

  • Rape - 1st degree
  • Rape - 2nd degree
  • Criminal sexual act - 1st degree

He was arraigned at the Town of Milton Court and ordered held at the Saratoga County jail on $75,000 cash bail. 

