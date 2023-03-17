Man Calls In Bomb Threat To Daycare In Clifton Park, Police Say

A 28-year-old man is accused of calling in a bomb threat to a daycare in the region, authorities said.

The incident happened Wednesday, March 15, in Saratoga County, at a childcare center in Clifton Park, according to State Police.

Troopers were called at around 2:30 p.m. after a man reportedly called the daycare and stated, “bomb threat." The call prompted employees to activate their emergency response plan and evacuate children and staff members from the building.

The facility was searched using K9 officers and was eventually deemed safe, police said. Nobody was injured and no explosive devices were found.

Investigators linked the call to Albany County resident Brendan Ryder, of Cohoes, police said. Ryder was arrested Thursday, March 16, on charges of making a terroristic threat and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not say what connection, if any, Ryder has to the daycare.

He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail without bail.

