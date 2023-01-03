Contact Us
Man Accused In New Year's Day Stabbing Of Woman Inside Saratoga Springs Home

Michael Mashburn
Damon Beckerman, age 28, is charged in a New Year's Day stabbing attack on a woman inside a home on Seward Street in Saratoga Springs Sunday, Jan. 1.
A woman is recovering after being stabbed inside a home in the region on New Year’s Day.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, with reports that a person had been stabbed inside a Saratoga Springs apartment building, located on Seward Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 26-year-old woman inside one of the units suffering from a knife wound to her leg, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

She was taken to Saratoga Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Police also located the suspect, 28-year-old Damon Beckerman, inside the apartment and arrested him without incident.

Investigators did not immediately say whether he and the victim are known to one another, or what led up to the incident.

Beckerman is facing multiple charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and aggravated family offense, all felonies. He is also charged with misdemeanor menacing and assault.

Following his arraignment in Saratoga Springs City Court, he was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail on $40,000 bail.

