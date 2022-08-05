Inmate Assaults Deputy At Saratoga Springs Hospital, Police Say

A jail inmate from the Capital District is facing a fresh set of charges after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at a hospital in the region.

Saratoga County resident Bruce Larrabee, age 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday, Aug. 1, for felony second-degree assault.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Larrabee, an inmate at the county jail, kicked the deputy in his face causing physical injury.

The incident reportedly happened Sunday, July 31, while the two were at Saratoga Hospital, located on Myrtle Street in Saratoga Springs.

The sheriff’s office did not say why Larrabee was at the hospital.

A check of jail records shows that he’s been locked up at the Saratoga County Jail since Sunday, June 26, though it’s unclear on what charges.

Following the alleged incident, Larrabee was arraigned on his new charges in the Ballston Spa Village Court and taken back to jail awaiting a future court date.

