Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
News

Inmate Assaults Deputy At Saratoga Springs Hospital, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Bruce Larrabee, age 24, is accused of assaulting a Saratoga County Sheriff's deputy at Saratoga Hospital on Monday, Aug. 1.
Bruce Larrabee, age 24, is accused of assaulting a Saratoga County Sheriff's deputy at Saratoga Hospital on Monday, Aug. 1. Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view

A jail inmate from the Capital District is facing a fresh set of charges after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at a hospital in the region.

Saratoga County resident Bruce Larrabee, age 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday, Aug. 1, for felony second-degree assault.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Larrabee, an inmate at the county jail, kicked the deputy in his face causing physical injury.

The incident reportedly happened Sunday, July 31, while the two were at Saratoga Hospital, located on Myrtle Street in Saratoga Springs.

The sheriff’s office did not say why Larrabee was at the hospital.

A check of jail records shows that he’s been locked up at the Saratoga County Jail since Sunday, June 26, though it’s unclear on what charges.

Following the alleged incident, Larrabee was arraigned on his new charges in the Ballston Spa Village Court and taken back to jail awaiting a future court date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.