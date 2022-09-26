Halfmoon Man Wins '$5,000 A Week For Life' NY Lottery Prize

A Capital District man won a "$5,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off prize.

Saratoga County resident Andrew McClure, of Halfmoon, claimed his top prize from the "Set For Life" lottery game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26.

NY Lottery said the $10 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of $5 million.

McClure chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $2,474,460 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

The winning ticket was purchased at Savemore Beverage, which is located at 1512 Route 9 in Clifton Park.

