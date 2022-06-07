Food Bank In Halfmoon Needs Food, Hygiene Products

An emergency food pantry in the Capital District is reaching out to the community for donations.

In Saratoga County, Karl’s Kupboard in Halfmoon said the need for food and hygiene products in the community is great this time of year, when donations typically wind down after the holidays.

As a result, the New York School Nutrition Association (NYSNA) is hosting a food and hygiene product donation drive all week on the pantry’s behalf, with the goal of collecting “10,000 by the tenth.”

By that, they mean 10,000 pounds of food and $10,000 in donations.

Online contributions are best, because with what a typical shopper spends to buy one can of vegetables the shelter can purchase five at a bulk food bank discount, according to NYSNA.

Donations can be made online on the CAPTAIN Community Human Services website or dropped off at the NYSNA office, located at 21 Executive Park Drive in Halfmoon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 10.

Karl’s Kupboard has an especially high need for the following items:

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Soups

Ramen

Baking goods

Seasonings

Condiments

Jelly

Individual juice boxes

Individual snacks

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap/Body wash

Cleaning supplies

Laundry soap

Disinfectant wipes

Dish soap

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.