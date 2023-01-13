Emaciated Dog Found In Abandoned Car, Moreau Woman Charged

A 26-year-old woman is facing animal abuse charges after an emaciated dog was found abandoned in a car in the region, authorities said.

State Police in Washington County were called shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with reports of an abandoned vehicle blocking traffic in the town Granville on Dublin Road.

When troopers arrived, they found an “obviously emaciated” dog tethered inside the car, according to police. The animal had no access to food or water.

The dog was taken by the Washington County Animal Control for treatment. No further information was provided on the animal’s condition.

Investigators determined the car belonged to Priscilla Lancaster, of Moreau in Saratoga County. She was arrested later Thursday on the following charges:

Overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance

Abandonment of animals

Lancaster was issued an appearance ticket to the Granville Town Court on Monday, Feb. 13, and was later released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.