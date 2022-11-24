Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say

A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region.

Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 400 pounds of marijuana, police said.

Photos released by investigators show more than a dozen cardboard boxes filled with plastic bags containing the drugs.

Hongqiang Shi, age 28 of Flushing, Queens, and Tongdeng Lu, age 63, of Brooklyn, were both arrested for first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a felony.

They were arraigned in the Wilton Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

