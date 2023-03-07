Clifton Park Man Sexually Abused Child Under Age 17, Police Say

A 32-year-old man from the region is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually abusing a minor, authorities said.

Saratoga County resident Philip Spergel, of Clifton Park, was arrested Friday, March 3, according to State Police.

It followed an investigation that began in October 2022, when troopers received a complaint about alleged inappropriate sexual contact between a person under the age of 17 and an unknown man.

Investigators determined that Spergel had sexual contact with the victim in the towns of Colonie in Albany County and Brunswick in Rensselaer County, police said.

He surrendered to troopers at the State Police facility in Latham to face the following charges:

Four counts of criminal sex act - third degree

Four counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Spergel was issued appearance tickets to the Colonie Town Court and the Brunswick Town Court, and was later released.

