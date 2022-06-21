Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
News

Burnt Hills 20-Year-Old Appearing On 'America's Got Talent'

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Kieran Rhodes
Kieran Rhodes Photo Credit: Facebook/Kieran Rhodes

A New York native will appear on "America’s Got Talent."

Saratoga County native Kieran Rhodes, age 20, of Burnt Hills, can be seen auditioning on the Tuesday, June 21, episode of the hit NBC show, NewsChannel 13 in Albany reports.

The singer and songwriter told the outlet he didn’t apply to be on the show, but was approached by one of the show’s producers, who heard him perform in Boston, where he attends Berklee College of Music.

“I cannot explain how grateful I am for this experience,” Rhodes wrote on Facebook.

“PS - Terry Crews is just so much bigger than me lol.”

"America’s Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

Click here for the full story from NewsChannel 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.