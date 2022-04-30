Contact Us
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Saratoga County

Michael Mashburn
Lottery Tickets
Photo Credit: Daily Voice/Jon Craig

Some lucky New York gamblers may not have hit the big jackpot, but they still won some serious cash playing Powerball, News10 reports.

For the drawing on Wednesday, April 27, New York Lottery said a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Waterford, in Saratoga County, the outlet reports.

A second $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Fishkill, in Dutchess County, the outlet reports.

The next Powerball drawing will be for a $20 million jackpot after someone in Arizona won the $473 million grand prize during the previous drawing.

It will take place Saturday, April 30, at 10:59 p.m. 

Click here to read the full story from News10.

