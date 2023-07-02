New Speakeasy-Style Restaurant In Saratoga Springs Takes Diners 'Beyond The Coats'

Saratoga County’s The Coat Room, located in Saratoga Springs at 385 Broadway, is set to welcome its first diners on Friday, June 30.

Customers enter through a simple door labeled “Coat Room” off the lobby, according to the Phinney Design Group, the restaurant’s interior designer.

“As you step into the Coat Room, you will get a peek of the walnut, brass, black steel, saddle leather and lush fabrics and wall coverings,” Michael Phinney, the firm's principal architect, wrote on Facebook.

“But it’s not until you walk through the coats that you will experience the full grandeur of the space.”

The Coat Room will celebrate the history of the United States Hotel, which previously occupied the site and was once the largest hotel in America.

Its menu will feature a mix of charcuterie, small plates, salads, flatbreads, and signature entrees combined with “the most refined and unique beverage selections in the area,” Phinney said. “Find The Coat Room and discover what is beyond the coats.”

A select few were lucky enough to attend a soft opening, including Debby Goedeke, of Delmar, who raved about the experience on Facebook.

“Stunning, historic touches, warm ambience and just beautiful does not even begin to describe it,” she wrote. “We are so so proud of Mike and his entire team for bringing this treasure to Saratoga.”

The Coat Room is set to officially open at 5 p.m. on Friday.

