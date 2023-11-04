New Clifton Park Restaurant Hailed As 'Perfect In Every Way'

Saratoga County eatery Kati Roll Wala, located in Clifton Park at 309 Clifton Park Center Road, held its grand opening Monday, Oct. 30.

The star of the show is the Kati roll, an Indian layered flatbread wrap typically filled with coriander chutney, egg, and chicken.

Diners can choose from over a dozen such wraps, including the Paneer Tikka Roll, made with Indian cottage cheese, marinated in spicy tandoori marinade, grilled, and wrapped in Indian roti bread.

The restaurant also offers an array of bowls made with your choice of protein served on a bed of Basmati rice, as well as several appetizers.

Its menu includes nearly two dozen vegan and vegetarian options.

The Clifton Park location marks the fourth location for the chain restaurant, which also has spots in Texas and Delaware.

In the days since opening, several satisfied customers have shared their experiences online, including one Google reviewer who dubbed the restaurant “perfect in every way.”

Another diner raved about their meal after going with the plant-based Chick’n roll and paneer tikka roll.

“Both rolls were tasty and filled with fresh ingredients. The wrap was especially flavorful and authentic,” they wrote on Google Reviews.

“In addition, we ordered a couple of bowls, namely, Paneer Tikka and Cilantro Chicken, both were hearty and good!”

Kati Roll Wala is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find out more on its website.

