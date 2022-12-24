Mystery Donor With ‘Heart Of Gold’ Helps South Glens Falls Pizzeria Feed Those In Need

A pizzeria in the region is feeding some families in need this Christmas weekend after receiving the only type of dough that’s better than pizza dough: cold hard cash.

Saratoga County eatery Southy’s Pizzeria, located in South Glens Falls at 75 Saratoga Avenue, received a generous gift of $300 from an anonymous donor with a “heart of gold,” the eatery revealed in a Facebook post on Friday, Dec. 23.

“Just wanted to share that I had an encounter with one of Santa’s helpers last night. I got this message pretty out of the blue and when I went to my Venmo - this person actually sent $300,” the business said.

A screenshot shows the text exchange, with the mystery gifter saying they don’t want presents these days and they’d feel better knowing kids “have a full belly.”

“I’ll trust you to pick the right people to get them,” the message continues. “Thank you and Merry Christmas!”

Sure enough, the owner said the funds showed up in their Venmo account the following morning.

“I know a few families financially struggling and will be gifting them a certificate,” the owner said. “I so appreciate you, Santa’s helper! You have a heart of gold.”

Southy’s encouraged anyone who knows of a family in need of a hot meal to shoot them a message on their Facebook page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.