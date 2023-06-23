Man Steals $3,500 From Veterans Organization In Clifton Park, Police Say

Christopher Johnson, of Albany, was arrested Saturday, June 17, on suspicion of grand larceny and other charges following an investigation by New York State Police.

According to troopers, the agency was contacted in May 2023 after funds were reportedly stolen from a bank account belonging to the American Legion Post 1450 in Clifton Park in Saratoga County.

The non-profit organization lobbies for the interests of veterans and service members, including support for benefits like pensions and the Veterans Health Administration.

An investigation found that Johnson possessed forged checks written out to him and deposited the checks into a Colonie bank, police said.

In all, over $3,500 was stolen from the American Legion Post’s account.

Johnson is charged with third-degree grand larceny and two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

He was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.