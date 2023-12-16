Man Attacks Victim With Bear Spray Outside Malta Business, Police Say

The Saratoga County incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Malta, at the X-Tra Mart on Highway 9.

Sheriff’s deputies said Jorge Torres, age 44, who is homeless, sprayed a man known to him with bear spray, hitting him in the face.

The victim suffered physical injury and was treated at the scene by medics.

Deputies did not speculate on what may have led up to the incident. Nobody else was injured.

Torres is also accused of violating an order of protection that had been issued on behalf of the victim.

He is charged with second-degree assault and aggravated criminal contempt, both felonies.

Following his arraignment in Malta Town Court, he was taken to the Saratoga County jail in lieu of bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.