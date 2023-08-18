Man Lures Teen Into Car, Attempts To Sexually Abuse Victim At Halfmoon Store, Police Say

Saratoga County resident Joseph Kohler, of Clifton Park, is facing multiple charges stemming from the alleged encounter, which occurred Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Town of Halfmoon.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Kohler tried luring the 16-year-old victim into a car outside the Stewart’s Shops near Route 146 and Old Plant Road.

Investigators said his goal was to commit a sexual offense.

He later lied about the events in a written statement to police, according to deputies.

Kohler is charged with the following:

Luring a child (felony)

Making a punishable false written statement (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 518-885-6761.

