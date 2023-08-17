Man Dies Following 2-Vehicle Crash In Clifton Park Despite Efforts Of Good Samaritans

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Saratoga County, on Route 146 in the Town of Clifton Park.

According to sheriff’s officials, 53-year-old Geoffrey Gabel, of Halfmoon, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Route 146 when he struck a Nissan SUV making a left turn east of the traffic circle at Route 146A.

Other drivers came to Gabel’s aid before police and medics arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital in Clifton Park, deputies said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody else was injured.

Route 146 was shut down for several hours while the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

