New Saratoga Springs Champagne Bar Cited For 'Delightful Offerings'

A new Capital District watering hole that bills itself as “an intimate Champagne bar in the heart of Saratoga Springs” appears to be a hit with locals.

Bocage Champagne Bar officially opened its doors on Phila Street in late April 2022.

As the name suggests, patrons will find plenty of sparkling wines by the glass or bottle, along with classic cocktails and cheese and charcuterie boards.

Married owners Clark Gale and Zac Denham told The Saratogian the 500-square-foot space is an intimate and upscale bar that serves Champagne from prominent and well-known houses of France, as well as sparkling and still wine made in New York.

The word “bocage” refers to the countryside in the Champagne region of France.

So far, reviews for the bar have been positive.

“We asked for recommendations for both of the sparkling wines we tried and they were both great!" Nick S., of Boston, wrote on Yelp. “I would definitely recommend checking this place out if you are in the area, and I think it is a great addition to downtown Saratoga!”

“What a gem!” Jennifer S., of Brooklyn, wrote on Yelp. “Grab a seat at this cozy bar that feels at once like you're at home in your mother's kitchen but also at a high end champagne bar. The offerings are delightful.”

Bocage Champagne Bar is located at 10 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs and is open daily from noon to midnight.

Find out more on its website.

