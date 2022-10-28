New Brewery In Ballston Spa Is 'Inviting Place For Delicious Pizza, Ice Cold Craft Beer'

A new brewery in the region is already making a splash with customers just a month after opening.

Speckled Pig Brewing Co., located in Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, officially opened its doors in late September 2022 with its own beer on top and seltzers made in-house, along with wines and ciders.

The brewery also offers patrons several varieties of wood fired pizzas, like buffalo chicken and chicken teriyaki, all served up in a casual, fun atmosphere, according to its website.

Speckled Pig Brewing is the first in Ballston Spa to not only serve their own beer on tap, but also to craft their products on site, co-owner R.J. Elliott told the Saratoga Business Journal.

Located in a “freshened up” building on Washington Street that once housed a beauty salon and was used as storage for decades, the brewery now boasts new windows, a new sidewalk, and fresh landscaping, Elliott told the outlet.

“Our vision for Speckled Pig is a neighborhood taproom for friends and family to gather, laugh, and build connections and fond memories,” reads its website.

So far, the new brewery appears to be a hit with customers, garnering several positive reviews online.

“What a great addition to downtown Ballston Spa!” Marie D., of Delmar, wrote on Yelp. “My favorite beer here is the Pinehopple Crush, a lighter, fruitier beer that is just right for my tastebuds.”

“A warm and inviting place for delicious pizza and ice cold craft beer…I’ll be back!” Brian Dyer wrote on Facebook.

“Fantastic place. Everyone is super friendly. Quick service,” Lacey D., of Ballston Spa, wrote.

“Beer, seltzer and cider is awesome! The pizza here is AMAZING. Would totally recommend this place! Great atmosphere!”

Speckled Pig Brewing Co. is located at 11 Washington Street in Ballston Spa. Find out more on its website.

