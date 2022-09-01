'Have Your Water Nearby': New Clifton Park Chicken Joint Cited For Spicy, Flavorful Fare

South Korea’s largest fried chicken chain is expanding in the Capital District.

Saratoga County eatery BB.Q Chicken opened in Clifton Park in August 2022, nearly two years after first welcoming diners in Albany.

Serving up bone-in chicken pieces, boneless nuggets, or wing-only orders, its menu features a variety of flavors, including honey-garlic, soy-garlic, and one made with cheddar cheese.

For heat lovers, there's an option that’s appropriately named the “Hot Spicy,” made with a red chili sauce that gives “serious heat and serious flavor.”

The chicken is fried in extra-virgin olive oil after a two-day process of marinating, battering, and breading, the company said.

In addition to fried chicken, the restaurant serves up several “K Food” options like Kimchi Fried Rice, and Ddeok-Bokki, a classic Korean street food made from rice cakes and fish cakes in a sweet and spicy chili reduction.

Though many may assume its name stands for “barbecue,” it actually means “best of the best quality,” reads the website.

BB.Q Chicken expanded to the US in 2014 and has around 3,500 locations worldwide.

The restaurant appears to be a hit with local foodies, garnering several positive reviews online.

“Got the Kimchi rice bowl. Be prepared to have your water nearby because this is very spicy but very flavorful,” Irina K., of Latham, wrote on Yelp. “I'd definitely get this again.”

“To my Yelp friends who crave ‘spicy,’ and I do mean SPICY without trading off flavor, this may be the place you're looking for,” Roger K., of Clifton Park, wrote on Yelp. “The chicken was tender and the serving size of this meal makes it a good value.”

BB.Q Chicken is located at 1536 Crescent Road in Clifton Park. Its Albany location is located at 301 Central Avenue.

Find out more on its website.

