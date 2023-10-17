Jury Rejects Claim Police Caused 23-Year-Old's Death During Chase In Saratoga Springs

Jurors in Saratoga County sided with the City of Saratoga Springs Tuesday, Oct. 17, after a two-week trial in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Darryl Mount.

The young man was left in a coma after falling from scaffolding while running from Saratoga Springs Police officers at around 3 a.m. Aug. 31, 2013. He died from his injuries nine months later, in May 2014.

Officers pursued Mount after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend outside a bar in downtown Saratoga Springs, on Caroline Street.

According to police, Mount’s fall caused severe brain injuries and he died from respiratory failure.

His family, however, claimed that officers actually beat him to death. They sued the City of Saratoga Springs for $10 million in damages, alleging that officers used excessive force.

One of the officers involved in the incident was current Saratoga Springs Police Chief Tyler McIntosh, WRGB reports.

In a statement following Tuesday’s verdict, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim called Mount’s death a tragedy.

“The loss of a young man and fellow Saratogian left a void in our community. I’m glad a jury finally had the opportunity to weigh the evidence and reach a decision and am gratified the City will not face further liability,” Kim said.

“It’s always been my view that because of the failure to conduct any investigation into the death of Darryl Mount, a jury trial was the only way for a final decision to be made. It is unfortunate that all parties had to wait 10 long years for this decision.”

