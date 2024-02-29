Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer At Saratoga County Jail, Police Say

The incident happened Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Saratoga County jail in Ballston Spa.

Sheriff’s officials said Jose Guity, age 25, of Queens, kicked the officer in the ribs, injuring them.

The officer was treated at an urgent care facility in Malta and was released.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Guity was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court on one count of second-degree assault, a felony. He was returned to the county jail without bail.

