Ice Cream Shop Robbery: Man Threatens To Shoot Employee At Halfmoon Farm, Police Say

A 34-year-old man is accused of robbing a roadside ice cream shop in the region and threatening to shoot an employee if they didn't meet his demands.

Michael Hepp, age 34, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Hayner’s Ice Cream & Country Store in the Town of Halfmoon on Monday, July 17.
Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view
The Saratoga County robbery happened just before 8 a.m. Monday, July 17, in the Town of Halfmoon, at the Hayner’s Ice Cream & Country Store on Highway 236.

An employee told Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies that a man forcibly stole money and threatened the use of a gun. The employee was not injured.

Investigators eventually spotted a suspect vehicle nearby that matched the description given by the victim.

The suspect, Michael Hepp, of Troy, was arrested without incident on a charge of first-degree robbery, a felony.

Hepp was arraigned in the Town of Malta Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail on $30,000 bail. 

