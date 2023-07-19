Ice Cream Shop Robbery: Man Threatens To Shoot Employee At Halfmoon Farm, Police Say

The Saratoga County robbery happened just before 8 a.m. Monday, July 17, in the Town of Halfmoon, at the Hayner’s Ice Cream & Country Store on Highway 236.

An employee told Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies that a man forcibly stole money and threatened the use of a gun. The employee was not injured.

Investigators eventually spotted a suspect vehicle nearby that matched the description given by the victim.

The suspect, Michael Hepp, of Troy, was arrested without incident on a charge of first-degree robbery, a felony.

Hepp was arraigned in the Town of Malta Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail on $30,000 bail.

