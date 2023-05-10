Ex-Employee Tries Stealing $11,000 From Clifton Park Business, Police Say

Washington County resident William Jordan, age 57, of Salem, was arrested on multiple charges Saturday, May 6, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said they were initially contacted in February 2023 by a business owner in Clifton Park in Saratoga County claiming that someone was trying to cash an unauthorized check from the company’s account.

Investigators determined that Jordan, a former employee, allegedly stole the company check without permission and forged it for over $11,000 before attempting to deposit the funds into another account.

His alleged attempt was unsuccessful, and no money was released, according to troopers.

Jordan is charged with the following crimes:

Second-degree forgery

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Third-degree attempted grand larceny

Petit larceny

He surrendered to the State Police facility in Clifton Park and was issued an appearance ticket to the Clifton Park Town Court on Thursday, May 18. He was later released from custody.

