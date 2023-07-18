Embattled Builder's Undue Lien Cost Saratoga Springs Homeowner Over $140K, Police Say

Albany County resident Aaron Godlewski, age 31, of Altamont, was arrested again Thursday, July 13, following an investigation by Saratoga Springs Police in Saratoga County.

According to police, the victim hired Godlewski’s company, Godlewski Builders, to build a home in Saratoga Springs.

The victim later discovered that Godlewski had placed a lien on his home.

Altogether, the undue lien caused the victim over $140,000 in losses, police determined.

Godlewski was arraigned in City Court of Saratoga Springs on one count of grand larceny. He was later released while his case moves forward.

Thursday’s arrest came a month after he was arrested on suspicion of fraud and grand larceny for allegedly failing to pay contractors and issuing a bad check.

An investigation by New York State Police determined that Godlewski had been hired by multiple people in New Scotland, Altamont, and Bethlehem between 2021 and 2023.

He in turn hired numerous subcontractors to complete parts of the projects.

Despite paying for some of the work, he failed to fully reimburse the subcontractors, according to troopers.

In one instance, Godlewski reportedly issued a payment from a bank account that was known to have insufficient funds.

Troopers did not specify a dollar amount, but said Godlewski’s scheme resulted in the theft of services totaling over $1,000.

Daily Voice has reached out to Godlewski Builders for comment and will update this story should the company respond.

