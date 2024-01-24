Drunk Driver Hits Car, Plow Truck Before Fleeing, Overturning In Milton: Police

The Saratoga County wreck happened at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the town of Milton.

Sheriff’s officials said Nicole Deyo, age 41, was driving westbound on Galway Road when she ran a stop sign at Middle Line Road and struck another car already in the intersection.

She then collided with a Saratoga County Department of Public Works plow truck that was waiting to go eastbound.

Following the crash, Deyo allegedly tried fleeing the scene and rolled her car in the process. Nobody in either vehicle was injured.

Deyo, of Amsterdam in Montgomery County, was arrested on suspicion of the following:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (felony)

Driving while intoxicated (felony)

Operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or greater (felony)

Failure to stop at a stop sign (infraction)

She was released with an appearance ticket to the Milton Town Court on a later date.

