Driver Flees Traffic Stop, Leads Troopers On High-Speed Highway Chase In Wilton, Police Say

The incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
After initially pulling over, Michael Casseus, of Troy, reportedly failed to comply with troopers’ commands and fled the scene, leading to a pursuit.
Speeds at times reached over 100 miles per hour in a work zone, according to police.
Casseus eventually stopped just south of exit 16 in Wilton, where he was arrested. A search of his car turned up multiple felony-weight drugs, police said.
He is facing the following charges:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle
- Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations
Casseus was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.