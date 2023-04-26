Fair 31°

Driver Flees Traffic Stop, Leads Troopers On High-Speed Highway Chase In Wilton, Police Say

A 34-year-old man is facing drug charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and leading troopers on a high-speed highway chase in the region.

Michael Mashburn
The incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.

After initially pulling over, Michael Casseus, of Troy, reportedly failed to comply with troopers’ commands and fled the scene, leading to a pursuit.

Speeds at times reached over 100 miles per hour in a work zone, according to police.

Casseus eventually stopped just south of exit 16 in Wilton, where he was arrested. A search of his car turned up multiple felony-weight drugs, police said.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Casseus was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail.

