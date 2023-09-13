Driver Admits Hitting, Killing Teacher In South Glens Falls After Leaving Behind Key Evidence

More than a year later, their efforts have led to a conviction.

Saratoga County resident John Lincoln-Lynch, age 55, of Moreau, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash without reporting in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

His plea came just as jury selection was set to begin in the deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of South Glens Falls native Paul Trombley on Feb. 27, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Lincoln-Lynch struck Trombley at around 7:30 p.m. as the man walked along Main Street in South Glens Falls, not far from a Stewart’s Shops convenience store. He then fled the scene.

With no witnesses to the crime, it seemed unlikely that the case would be solved.

But then, two days later, investigators with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office recovered pieces of the vehicle involved and brought them to a local paint shop, where employees determined the parts came from a Subaru Forester.

With their new lead, deputies fanned out across the South Glens Falls area, eventually spotting Lincoln-Lynch’s same Subaru Forester at his home on Bluebird Drive.

Members of the New York State Police Computer Forensic team were then able to place him near the scene of the crash using cell phone tower location data.

“This case underscores the importance of thorough investigative work and the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies, “Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said.

“Our community owes them a debt of gratitude. While nothing can truly compensate for the loss suffered by the Trombley family, we hope that this guilty plea brings them a measure of comfort and closure. Our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”

Heggen also thanked local businesses for providing investigators with surveillance footage, saying that evidence played a “crucial role” in solving the case.

Lincoln-Lynch faces up to three years in prison when he’s sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Trombley was a retired teacher, having taught business at Glens Falls High School, as well as Stillwater and South Glens Falls high schools, according to his obituary.

During his career, he coached several sports, including baseball, football, wrestling, and soccer. He also coached his son’s Little League team and played in several men’s softball leagues.

“Paul was a ‘people person’ who was loved and respected by all,” reads his memorial. “Most of all, he adored his wife, children and his grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.