Customers Tackle Mask-Wearing Robber Targeting Halfmoon Restaurant, Police Say

The Saratoga County incident happened Saturday, Nov. 11, in the town of Halfmoon, at the Mi Mexico Lindo y Taqueria located on Route 9.

A man wearing a ski mask entered the restaurant at around 4:30 p.m. and tried robbing employees while claiming to have a gun, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect being held down by several customers. There were no reports of injuries.

He initially gave deputies a fake name but was eventually identified as 26-year-old Jesus Antonio Menendez-Flores, of El Salvador.

At the time of the alleged robbery, he was in the United States illegally with a previous deportation order having been issued in February 2017.

During his arrest, deputies determined that Menendez-Flores did not have a gun but implied that he had one during the alleged robbery.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, a felony, and was arraigned in the Halfmoon Town Court.

He’s being held at the Saratoga County jail while his case proceeds.

