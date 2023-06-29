'Closed For Business': Popular Restaurant Chain Shutters Clifton Park Location

Saratoga County’s 99 Restaurants, located in Clifton Park at 306 Clifton Park Center Road, was permanently shuttered on Monday, June 26.

“Our restaurant is closed for business,” reads a recorded message when calling the location. The company did not provide a reason for the closure.

According to several posts on the Clifton Park Neighbors Facebook group, all of the restaurant’s employees were offered positions at other 99 Restaurants locations in the Capital Region.

“Taking care of the employees was a priority,” Tammy Fulkert-Aarons, commented on the group.

The restaurant chain serves up a variety of burgers, wraps, sandwiches, and seafood dishes, along with cocktails, margaritas, beers, and wine.

Among the customer favorites, according to its Yelp page, are the boneless wings, the Southwestern chicken salad, and the Seafood Stuffies.

News of the Clifton Park closure garnered hundreds of comments and reactions on Facebook.

“We always enjoyed this restaurant. It’s really too bad they had to close,” reads one comment.

“I’m sorry for the employees and sorry for the loss of the restaurant,” reads another.

99 Restaurants has dozens of locations throughout the Northeast, including in Saratoga Springs, Colonie, Rotterdam, and Wilton.

Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.