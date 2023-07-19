Overcast 79°

Child Sex Abuse: Man Preyed On Saratoga County Victim Under Age 11, Police Say

A 68-year-old man is facing sex crime charges after allegedly abusing a child from the region.

John Donaldson, age 68, is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 11 in Saratoga County.
Michael Mashburn
John Donaldson, of Lackawanna in Erie County, was arrested Thursday, July 13, following a joint investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Lackawanna Police Department.

According to deputies, Donaldson had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

It was not immediately clear how he and the victim knew one another or when the alleged abuse occurred.

Donaldson was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court on one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony.

He was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail on $2,500 bail. 

