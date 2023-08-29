Child Porn Bust: Saratoga Springs Man Found With Illicit Images After Online Tip, Police Say

Saratoga County resident Luke Fletcher, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested Monday, Aug. 28, by New York State Police.

According to troopers, the agency received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, prompting a search of Fletcher’s home.

Inside, they reportedly found images “consistent with child sexual exploitation.”

Fletcher was arrested at his home on suspicion of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket to the Saratoga Springs City Court and released from custody.

He is due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 7.

