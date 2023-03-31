'Time For Next Chapter': Restaurant In Schuylerville Announces Closure

A restaurant in the region known for its fresh, homemade Italian cuisine is closing after five years in business.

Saratoga County eatery Geppetto’s Restaurant, located in Schuylerville at 120 Broad Street, will serve its last diners on Sunday, April 2, owner Amelia Wistuk announced on Facebook.

“Geppetto’s will be closing its doors after this weekend,” Wistuk said. “I have put a lot of thought into this decision, and it is time for the next chapter in my life.”

Wistuk went on to thank the restaurant's staff and customers who have stopped in over the years.

"I have learned a lot and am moving forward with many experiences and more importantly, many friends,” she said.

Opened in 2018, Geppetto’s offers up several popular dishes, according to its Yelp page, including seafood alfredo, stuffed mushrooms, bolognese, and chicken romano.

News of the restaurant’s impending closure garnered over 100 reactions and dozens of comments on Facebook. Among them is one praising its “great food, ambience, and excellent dirty martinis.”

Another commenter described the menu as “the best Italian food we encountered,” after trying it on a whim.

Wistuk encouraged the community to come in for one last dinner service before the restaurant closes its doors for good.

“And be sure to check out our bar specials,” she said.

Geppetto’s Restaurant is open daily from 4 to 9 p.m. Find out more on its website.

