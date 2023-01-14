Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Pet Biz Fined $200K For ‘Deceiving’ NYers Into Buying Sick Puppies, Kittens: AG
Business

New Clifton Park Pizzeria Promises 'Authentic, Delicious Italian Cuisine'

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Bella Lucia Pizzeria in Clifton Park is set to open in February 2023. Pictured are (left) calzones and the Veggie Pizza.
Bella Lucia Pizzeria in Clifton Park is set to open in February 2023. Pictured are (left) calzones and the Veggie Pizza. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bella Lucia Pizzeria

A new pizzeria in the Capital Region is setting high expectations ahead of its grand opening.

Bella Lucia Pizzeria, located in Saratoga County at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park, is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post.

Owner’s Melissa Craine and Sean Lee previously ran the popular Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe, which closed in August 2022 after 15 years. 

They told WTEN former employees would be offered positions at the new restaurant.

“New to the area, but not new to the business, Bella Lucia brings the authentic and delicious taste of Italian cuisine to your table,” reads the restaurant’s website.

“Dedicated to quality ingredients and scratch recipes and sauces, Bella Lucia will be your new favorite pizzeria!”

Its menu will feature a variety of hand-tossed artisan style pizzas, along with “creative” salads, soups, appetizers, and chicken wings. Diners can also opt for calzones, cold and hot sandwiches, or pasta.

A “sneak peak” posted on Facebook shows the Veggie Pie, topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes, and grated pecorino Romano cheese.

Find the complete menu and operating hours on Bella Lucia’s website

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.