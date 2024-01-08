Bus Rollover: ID Released For Passenger Killed In Northway Crash That Injured 11 Others

The wreck happened Friday, Jan. 5, on the I-87 Northway in Warren County, between Warrensburg and Lake George.

State Police said a Skyway Coach Line tour bus was traveling from Montreal, Canada to New York City when it rolled over in the southbound lanes near exit 23 at around 12:50 p.m.

Of the 23 people onboard, one person was killed and another was flown to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

Ten others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, State Police identified the passenger who was killed as 74-year-old Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin, of Montreal, Quebec.

The names, ages, and hometowns of the other victims were not made public.

I-87 southbound was shut down for hours following the crash. The roadway reopened at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Troopers did not speculate on a possible cause of the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the bus before the wreck, to contact State Police at 518-783-3211.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

