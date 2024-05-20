Burglar Found In Closet Threatens Halfmoon Homeowner With Liquor Bottle, Police Say

The Saratoga County incident happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, in the town of Halfmoon.

Sheriff’s officials said a woman called 911 saying she had found a burglar hiding in her closet after she arrived at her residence on Hudson River Road.

The man threatened her with a liquor bottle before slapping her phone from her hand to stop her from calling the police, she told investigators. He allegedly then stole alcohol before fleeing the home.

The woman, who has no prior relationship with the man, was not injured.

Deputies found the suspect, 26-year-old John Rathbun, of Verona in Oneida County, a short time later walking along Hudson River Road. He reportedly became combative and physically resisted being put into handcuffs.

Rathbun is charged with the following crimes:

Burglary

Two counts of criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Resisting arrest

Menacing

He was arraigned in the Halfmoon Town Court and was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail in lieu of bail.

