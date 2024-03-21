Bomb Threat Evacuates Emergency Department At Saratoga Hospital

The Saratoga County incident happened Thursday morning, March 21, at the Saratoga Hospital on Church Street in Saratoga Springs.

Police said officers responded to the hospital’s emergency department for a reported bomb threat. The area was briefly evacuated while the agency used an explosive detection K-9 team to sweep the building.

No explosive devices were found, and nobody was injured.

One person was detained in connection with the threat, police said. Their identity was not immediately released.

“There is no active threat to public safety at this time,” a department spokesperson said.

In a statement on X, hospital administrators thanked staff for “quickly and efficiently” responding to the threat, as well as Saratoga Springs Police.

“Our hospital community came together in a moment’s notice. We are grateful for their ongoing support of our commitment to keeping our patients, families, and staff safe,” reads the statement. “Although the event was disruptive, we continued to provide care for our patients, and no harm was caused.”

