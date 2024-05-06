Light Rain 44°

Halfmoon 13-Year-Old Natalia Andrew Reported Missing

Police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old girl from the region who has been missing for two days.

Natalia Andrew.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
Saratoga County resident Natalia Andrew, of Halfmoon, was last seen on Saturday, May 4, according to sheriff’s officials.

Andrew is 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt with white lettering, jeans, and plaid sneakers.

Investigators said she may have traveled to south Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

