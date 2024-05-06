Saratoga County resident Natalia Andrew, of Halfmoon, was last seen on Saturday, May 4, according to sheriff’s officials.

Andrew is 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt with white lettering, jeans, and plaid sneakers.

Investigators said she may have traveled to south Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

