Saratoga County resident Gabriella Lopez, age 14, of Malta, was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Sheriff’s officials said she may have traveled to Schenectady.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4-foot-11, and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.

