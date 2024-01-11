Overcast 35°

Schenectady 14-Year-Old Gabriella Lopez Missing For 3 Weeks

Police are asking for help in locating a teenager from the region who has been missing for three weeks.

Garbriella Lopez, age 14, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.&nbsp;

Saratoga County resident Gabriella Lopez, age 14, of Malta, was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Sheriff’s officials said she may have traveled to Schenectady.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4-foot-11, and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.

