$4.3M 'Iconic' Mansion, Former Restaurant Is Saratoga County's Priciest Home On Market

Saratoga County’s Villa Balsamo – located in Saratoga Springs at 2255 Ballston Avenue – is currently the county’s most expensive home on the market at $4.3 million.

Built in 1929, the 14-acre estate was opened to the public as a restaurant in 1976, regularly welcoming in hungry travelers heading to Saratoga Race Course on Route 50.

The restaurant closed after the 2017 season and the property has been for sale since July 2023.

“Nestled in the picturesque Saratoga Springs, this magnificent property showcases a stately mansion that sits majestically atop a bluff, offering breathtaking views of gentle hills and serene ponds along Route 50,” reads the listing from eXp Realty.

The sprawling mansion boasts 10,240-square-feet of living space, including nine bedrooms and six bathrooms.

New buyers will also enjoy marble flooring throughout much of the house and enough garage space to park 30 vehicles, according to the listing.

Photos show that the home still has its commercial kitchen with all the equipment and dishes needed to open another restaurant.

“Boasting the finest mineral water in Saratoga, this iconic estate was once a beloved restaurant, making it a highly sought-after investment opportunity for discerning investors or homeowners looking to add a prestigious property to their portfolio,” the listing said.

View the complete listing on eXp Realty’s website.

