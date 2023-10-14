3 Dogs Starved, Left In 'Severe State Of Malnutrition' By Ballston Spa Woman, Police Say

Saratoga County resident Alexis Hagadorn-Garmley, age 27, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 11, after deputies found the animals in a “severe state of malnutrition,” according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies began investigating the woman in September 2023 after getting a “dog-at-large” complaint from the Town of Milton Animal Control Office.

Investigators said Hagadorn-Garmley neglected to feed the three dogs for an extended period of time.

She was charged with violating the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, a misdemeanor that covers overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, and failing to provide proper sustenance.

She was released on an appearance ticket to the Milton Town Court on a later date.

The dogs were rescued from her home and are now receiving medical treatment at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his department takes all animal complaints “with the utmost sincerity.”

“I am grateful to know that these dogs are now receiving the care they deserve and pray for their complete recovery," he said.

