2 Deputies Shot, Suspect Injured During Shootout At Clifton Park Home

The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 in Saratoga County, at the Fox Run apartment complex in Clifton Park, located on Foxwood Drive.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in executing a federal search warrant when someone inside the home began shooting at them.

Two deputies were shot, according to the agency. Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Both deputies and the suspect were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Sheriff’s officials did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

