Yowza: $1M Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Ballston Spa Convenience Store

In Saratoga County, a second prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ballston Spa, at the Stewart’s Shops located at 2467 Route 9.

The incredibly lucky ticket was purchased for the drawing held Wednesday night, Oct. 11, New York Lottery announced.

A smaller yet still impressive third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saratoga Springs, at the Friendly Fuel Stops located at 54 Church Street.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 22-24-40-52-64 and the Powerball is 10.

One winning ticket for the $1.73 billion jackpot, the second-largest prize in Powerball history, was sold in California, at a convenience store north of Los Angeles in Frazier Park.

The estimated lump-sum payout is $756.6 million.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

