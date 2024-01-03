$1M Lottery Prize Claimed By Ballston Spa LLC

The lucky player or players behind an LLC in the region have claimed a massive, seven-figure lottery prize.

In Saratoga County, the BH NY Partnership Limited Liability Company (LLC) of Ballston Spa has claimed a second-prize Powerball jackpot worth $1 million.

New York Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased in Ballston Spa at the Stewart’s Shops located at 2467 Route 9.

It matched the first five numbers drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

The LLC opted to take the one-time lump sum payment totaling $651,000 after taxes.

