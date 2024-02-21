16-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Clifton Park Neighborhood; Police Seeking Tips

The Saratoga County attack happened at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 in the town of Clifton Park on Redfield Park.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body and leg.

He was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, Feb. 21.

Investigators did not say whether the attack was random or if the victim and culprit know one another.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.

